Eric K. Borgwardt

Eric Borgwardt

(1943-2019)

DENVER -- Eric Kurt Borgwardt, 76, of Denver, died Thursday, June 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from complications of cancer.

He was born May 23, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Hans and Wanda (Caster) Borgwardt. He married Kathryn Beasley. They were later divorced. On April 4, 1981, he married Sharon Lundy in Elk Run Heights.

Eric began working construction at age 16. He later worked for Wrights Tree Service, was a truck driver for Big River, and worked at Kwik Trip where he unloaded the trucks and stocked shelves. He was also a member of Life Line Assembly of God for 35 years.

Survived by: his wife; seven children, Kurt (Jan) Borgwardt, Lisa (Adam) Hook, Kathy Wagner and Deb (Chris) Lundy-Rummans, all of Waterloo, John (Kristi) Lundy of Elk Run Heights, Joe Lundy of Minneapolis and Ron (Wendy) Lundy of Elk Run Heights; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Betty Jean) Borgwardt.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Mark Borgwardt; and a grandson, Sean Lundy.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, June 30, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Eric was a farm boy and loved being outdoors, fishing, trains, and spending time with his family.

Celebrate
the life of: Eric K. Borgwardt
