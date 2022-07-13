Eric Hahn

August 18, 1989-July 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Eric Hahn, 32, of Cedar Falls, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, as the result of a biking accident.

He was born August 18, 1989, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Paul and Marcia (Bull) Hahn. He graduated from Denver High School in 2008, then attended Kirkwood Community College where he participated in jazz choir and had lead roles in the musicals. He worked in various sales positions and as a server for the Olive Garden. Most recently, he attended The Salon Professional Academy with plans to become a barber.

As a child and as an adult, Eric loved to keep people entertained with his sense of humor and with his love of music and singing. He performed in school talent shows as a rapper, little Elvis and Napoleon Dynamite, sang the national anthem, and co-wrote and performed a tribute song for his high school graduation. He loved to watch movies; sing karaoke; collect watches, hats and tattoos; and spend time with friends.

In May 2019, Eric put his barber plans on hold when he was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumor. Through daily trips to the Mayo Clinic, follow-up treatments and side effects, he made the best of every challenge and was always optimistic about the future. He was kind to everyone, never held a grudge, and dearly loved his friends and family. Eric's final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

Eric is survived by his parents and several aunts and uncles: Terry (Ken) Ecklund of Dysart, Donna Everding of Cedar Falls, Dave Hahn of Cedar Falls, Lenore (Dan) Heckart of Cedar Rapids, the Rev. Marshall (Karen) Hahn of St. Olaf, and Susan Hahn (Russ) of Denver, Col. He is also survived by nine first cousins, including Chelsea Ecklund and Brittany Ecklund, who he thought of more as sisters.

He was preceded by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Ruth Hahn, and his maternal grandparents, Lee and Ardith Bull.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be at the church 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday and for an hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at the Dysart Cemetery.

Memorials will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.