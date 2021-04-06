November 24, 1945—April 4, 2021
WATERLOO – Eric E. Nordman, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born November 24, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Glen and Mauree Lockard Nordman. He was a 1964 graduate of Waterloo East High School. He married Janice Hull on April 19, 1965, at First Methodist Church in Waterloo. Eric worked as a Tool Maker for John Deere Co. for 43 years, retiring in 2010. He and his wife also owned and operated Blueridge Apple Orchard in Denver, Iowa, for over 25 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of Cedar Valley Church. Survived by: his wife, Janice of Waterloo; a daughter, Dawn (David) Wahl of Waterloo; a son, Rod (Jenny) of Monument, CO; five grandchildren, Candace, Michael (Cassie), Mikayla (Tony), Ethan, and Alex; and two brothers, Fred (Elaine) of Dunkerton and Tony (Roxanne) of Phoenix, AZ.
Preceded in death by: his mother. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Cedar Valley Church, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
