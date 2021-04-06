WATERLOO – Eric E. Nordman, 75, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born November 24, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Glen and Mauree Lockard Nordman. He was a 1964 graduate of Waterloo East High School. He married Janice Hull on April 19, 1965, at First Methodist Church in Waterloo. Eric worked as a Tool Maker for John Deere Co. for 43 years, retiring in 2010. He and his wife also owned and operated Blueridge Apple Orchard in Denver, Iowa, for over 25 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of Cedar Valley Church. Survived by: his wife, Janice of Waterloo; a daughter, Dawn (David) Wahl of Waterloo; a son, Rod (Jenny) of Monument, CO; five grandchildren, Candace, Michael (Cassie), Mikayla (Tony), Ethan, and Alex; and two brothers, Fred (Elaine) of Dunkerton and Tony (Roxanne) of Phoenix, AZ.