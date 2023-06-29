August 28, 1945-June 24, 2023

WINONA-Eric Arthur “Rick” Swaney, age 77, of Winona, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home.

Eric was born August 28, 1945, in Grinnell, IA, the son of Kenneth and Sybil (Othen) Swaney. He graduated from Grinnell High School in 1963. He went on to attend the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1968. He worked as a registered pharmacist for over 40 years before retiring in 2015. Rick loved fishing, and was a Scotch connoisseur. He also enjoyed bird watching, and collecting antiques and duck decoys.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne of Winona; children: Eric (Lisa) Swaney of Charles City, IA, Chad (Jennifer) Swaney of Waterloo, IA, Kenney Swaney of Waterloo, IA, Michael Ian (Monique) Vandekamp of Wellington, FL, and Melanie Vandekamp of Chatfield, MN; 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Clements of Ankeny, IA; cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Winona is assisting the family