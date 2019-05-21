(1979-2019)
Eric Kleinendorst, 40, of Aurora, Colorado, formerly of Waterloo, passed away at home May 11.
He loved woodworking, playing guitar, mountain biking, snowboarding, his dog Petunia and helping others. He owned and operated Custom Woodworking & Carpentry in Denver, Colorado, for 16 years. He worked hard and strived for excellence in the beautiful work he left behind.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his parents, Alan and Denise Kleinendorst; sister, Angela (Dustin) Goldsberry; grandparents, Marjorie Kleinendorst and Pat Foster.
Interment will be determined at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.