Eric Kleinendorst

(1979-2019)

Eric Kleinendorst, 40, of Aurora, Colorado, formerly of Waterloo, passed away at home May 11.

He loved woodworking, playing guitar, mountain biking, snowboarding, his dog Petunia and helping others. He owned and operated Custom Woodworking & Carpentry in Denver, Colorado, for 16 years. He worked hard and strived for excellence in the beautiful work he left behind.

He is survived by his parents, Alan and Denise Kleinendorst; sister, Angela (Dustin) Goldsberry; grandparents, Marjorie Kleinendorst and Pat Foster.

Interment will be determined at a later date.

