DYSART-Enid Olive Young was born on March 6, 1933, in Newton-le-Willows, Lancashire, England, the daughter of Bernard and Ethel (Parker) Bailey. She was raised in England and also attended Primary and Grammar school in England. On September 26, 1953, Enid was united in marriage to Raymond Dean Young at St. Peters Church in Newton-le-Willows, England. The couple made their home in rural Murray, Iowa, until 1961, when they moved to Dysart. Enid worked as a homemaker, a seamstress, and in childcare. She was proud to help needy children for over 30 years by renovating “Lov-EY” toys for missions. She also made hundreds of teddy bears and quilts. Enid was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed serving in many groups and committees. She enjoyed traveling back to England and helping others in any way. Enid died peacefully at her home at the age of 88 on January 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Kenneth Bailey. Enid is survived by her husband; four daughters, Sharon Lee (Rodger Aldrich, special friend) Reed, Linda Jean (Bob) Heckroth, Dianne Sue (Robert) Hach, and Julie Ann (Craig) Dunlap; eight grandchildren, Justin (Audrey) Heckroth, Renee (Pete) Stolmeier, Nick (Alexis) Hach, Rachel (Zach) Hooley, Kyle (Megan) Hach, Brooke (Jake) Beck, Weston (Megan) Dunlap, and Jessica (Eli) Jaspering; 23 great grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold Bailey and Geoffrey Bailey; and many “adopted” children. Enid will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Dysart United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM. The visitation will from 9:30 to 11:00 AM, at the church, prior to the service. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask. Enid requested that everyone wear “colors of a flower garden” at her funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Dysart United Methodist Church's Facebook page.