July 25, 1930-May 22, 2021
BOLINGBROOK-Emory Louis Coffman, age 90, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bolingbrook.
Emory was born in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1948 and was well-known on the basketball court as “Jumping Jack.” He worked at Thiessen and Crescent Electric before working at General Electric for 36 years. Em was the Manager of Training for the U.S. Central Division. He helped with writing manuals and solved design problems with air conditioner units that stumped fellow engineers.
Emory was the beloved husband of Jan (nee Goossen), loving father of the late Ron (Jennifer), Doug, Linda (Jim) Anderson, Jeff (Mary), and Marc (April), and the late father of infant son Joseph. He was the cherished grandpa of 13 grandchildren, dear great-granddad of 15 great-children, and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Inurnment will be held in Horton Cemetery, Horton, Iowa, immediately following the visitation. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
