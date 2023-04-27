September 20, 1969-April 23, 2023

EVANSDALE-Emmanuel M. Berry, 53 of Evansdale, died at UPH -Allen Hospital on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born September 20, 1969, in Waterloo, son of Chester Jackson and LouAnn Berry. He graduated from Central High School in 1988. Emmanuel served in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He attended Kirkwood Community College and later attended Hawkeye Community College.

He married Shannon Tiki Fleming on August 25, 2001, in Waterloo. Emmanuel worked for Omega Cabinetry for twenty-nine years in the Continuous Improvement Dept. as a CI Specialist.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon of Evansdale; two sons, Christopher Roby of Evansdale, and De’Vate (Charmin Anderson) of Evansdale; his Mom, LouAnn (Sedrick) McIntosh of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Tiahna Roby of Ft Myers, Fl., De’Vate Jr., Daylyn of Evansdale, and Sy’mir-Talib Roby of Waterloo; sister, Dara “Rebekka” Berry of Chesapeake, VA; two brothers, Darius “Omar” (Linda) Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA., and Sauya Ammar of Waterloo.

Emmanuel was preceded in death by his dad, Chester; his grandparents; Mother-in-law, Wanda Fleming; two brothers-in-law, Tyrone Fleming and Frank Nelson; his aunt, Cynthia Berry; and uncle, John Berry Jr.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park. (4140 Kimball Ave)

Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by the United States Marine Corps.

Military Rites by American Legion Post #138 and VFW Post #1623

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until services on Monday May 1, 2023 at the Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)

Memorials to the family.

