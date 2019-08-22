{{featured_button_text}}
Emma M. Eastman

Emma Eastman

(1931-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Emma Marie Eastman, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of Waterloo.

She was born May 31, 1931, in Ansbach, Germany, daughter of Hugo and Karolina “Lina” (Ruecker) Birk. On July 13, 1954, she married Neil Freeman Eastman in Schweinfurt, Germany. He preceded her in death.

Emma graduated from high school in Germany. Emma and Neil moved to America and settled in Cedar Falls. Emma was a homemaker and mother to their three children.

Survived by: two daughters, Helen (Jim “Louie”) Odneal of Waterloo and Heidi Hill of Minneapolis; four grandchildren, Tracy (Ray) Rich, Richard Eastman, Trevor Hill and Hannah Hill; and a great-granddaughter, Courtney Rich.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, Bruce Eastman; her brother, Hugo Birk; her sister, Friedl Wolf; and her special friend, Kenny Fischer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Emma was a strong, feisty character with a big heart who always took care of her family no matter what surprises life delivered. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and was a great cook. Emma enjoyed crafts and could cross stitch beautifully. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and playing with her grandchildren.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments