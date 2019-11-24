Emma L. (Weis) Johnson

(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Emma Louise (Weis) Johnson, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at her daughter’s home in Dike.
She was born Aug. 1, 1928, in Du Quoin, Ill., daughter of Adam and Emma (Heuman) Weis. She married William “Roy” Johnson on June 25, 1949. He preceded her in death.
Emma was raised and attended school in Du Quoin. She was a hairstylist for 25 years until their family relocated to Cedar Falls, when she went to work for Kmart as a sales associate, eventually managing the jewelry department for 20 years. After a short retirement, Emma’s next venture was a quilting business which she ran out of her home in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her daughter, Pam Stansbery of Dike; grandchildren, Erik (Amy) Stansbery of Dike and Shaliah (Jeremy) Fager of New Hartford; and great-grandchildren, Lainey Fager, Lexie Fager, Logan Fager, Toni Stansbery and Ryann Stansbery.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her siblings, Alberta Bossle, Eugene Weis, Virginia Cozine, Berniece Hawk and Don Weis; and her son-in-law, Mark Stansbery.
Visitation: from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park.
Memorials: may be directed to her family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com or at SearbyFuneralHomes.com.
Emma always worked hard but in her spare time she enjoyed golfing and gambling. Most of all, Emma cherished being with her family and was a very protective grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.