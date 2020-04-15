Emma J. Pfiffner
(1933- 2020)

DUNKERTON -- Emma Jean Pfiffner, 86, of Dunkerton, died Tuesday, April 14, at home.

She was born July 20, 1933, in Cresco, daughter of Alfred and Emma Balk Alberston. She married William Bruns on Sept. 6, 1950, in Cresco. He died Jan. 13, 1984. She then married Herbert Pfiffner on Sept. 24, 1993, in Waterloo. He died Dec. 27, 2013.

Emma was homemaker. She was a member of St. Francis Barclay Catholic Church and the Red Hats.

Survivors: her children, Terry (Susan) Bruns of Galesburg, Ill., Linda Ford of Muskogee, Okla., Mark Bruns of Omaha, Neb., Dale Bruns of Wisconsin, Keith Bruns of Iowa, David Bruns of Waterloo, and Pat (Mike) McNulty of Cable, Wis.; a stepdaughter, Susan (Tony) Schultz of Wellsburg; a brother, Bud Alberston of Iowa City; and 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three sons, Robert Bruns, Danny Bruns, and Joseph Bruns; a daughter, Cindy Bruns; several siblings; and a grandson, Christopher Bruns.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place with burial at St. Francis Barclay Cemetery in Dunkerton. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to St. Francis Barclay Catholic Church.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Pfiffner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

