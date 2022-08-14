January 15, 2002-August 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Emma Elizabeth Timmer, 20, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 10, in Ames, IA.

She was born January 15, 2002, in Waterloo, the daughter of Craig Timmer and Donna Breuer Timmer.

Emma graduated from Columbus High School in 2020 and was currently a student at Iowa State University. She was employed with Cedar Valley Sports Plex and as a lifeguard with Waterloo Public Pools.

Survivors include: her mother, Donna Timmer of Waterloo; her father, Craig Timmer of Waterloo; her sister, Samantha Timmer of Dallas, TX. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Wilfred and Marcella Breuer; her paternal grandparents, Mark and Carol Timmer.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Columbus High School.

