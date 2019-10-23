(1925-2019)
VINTON — Emma Belle Edwards, 94, died Sunday, Oct. 20, at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab in Vinton.
She was born June 14, 1925, to Sherman Earl and Laura (Remington) Wallace on a farm north of Vinton. On Feb. 2, 1943, she married Dale Edwards at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2006.
Emma graduated from Vinton’s Lincoln High School in 1942. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and an active member of First Christian Church.
Survived by: her children, Sharon (Jim) Smith of St. Louis, Dr. Teryl (Pam) Edwards of Waterloo, Vicki (Rod) Milroy of Palo Alto, Calif., and Bryan (Ann) Edwards of Vinton; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Harold, Louis and Virgil Wallace; and a sister, Helen Wallace Johnson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at First Christian Church in Vinton, with private committal services. Visitation will also be at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 23. Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and First Christian Church of Vinton.
Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Emma Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.