Emma Edwards

(1925-2019)

VINTON — Emma Belle Edwards, 94, died Sunday, Oct. 20, at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab in Vinton.

She was born June 14, 1925, to Sherman Earl and Laura (Remington) Wallace on a farm north of Vinton. On Feb. 2, 1943, she married Dale Edwards at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2006.

Emma graduated from Vinton’s Lincoln High School in 1942. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and an active member of First Christian Church.

Survived by: her children, Sharon (Jim) Smith of St. Louis, Dr. Teryl (Pam) Edwards of Waterloo, Vicki (Rod) Milroy of Palo Alto, Calif., and Bryan (Ann) Edwards of Vinton; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Harold, Louis and Virgil Wallace; and a sister, Helen Wallace Johnson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at First Christian Church in Vinton, with private committal services. Visitation will also be at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 23. Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and First Christian Church of Vinton.

Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

