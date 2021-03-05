DYSART-Emma Edith Wahl was born on June 26, 1929, on the family farm near Garrison, the daughter of Oscar and Vera (Barkdoll) Trunck. She went to country school in Monroe Township and graduated from Dysart High School in 1947. Emma married Melvin Sturtz on January 12, 1948. He died in October of 1977. She married Albert Raush on August 21, 1982. He died in December of 1984. On July 3, 1985, she married Roger Wahl. He died in October of 2013. Emma helped on the family farm for many years and also helped her brother at Terry’s Food Center in Dysart. Emma was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 70 years and was president in 1977, was a member of White Shrine where she was High Priestess in 1993, was a leader in the Monroe Merry Makers 4-H Club, and a member of the Dysart City Council. She enjoyed playing cards, wintering in Texas, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Emma died at the age of 91 on March 3, 2021, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 husbands. Emma is survived by 4 children, Kevin (Diana) Sturtz of Belle Plaine, Teresa (Kevin) Kool of Cedar Falls, Kent Sturtz and Dorothy of Eagleville, Missouri, and Melissa (Alan) Jackson of La Porte City; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; a brother, Terry (Janet) Trunck of Dysart; and 4 God Children, Scott, Katryna, Deanna, and Tarah. The funeral will be on Saturday, March 7, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Garrison Cemetery.