April 26, 1977-March 1, 2021
WATERLOO-Emily Marie Heiple Rangel, 43, formally of Waterloo, died Monday March 1, at Nacogdoches Medical Center in Nacogdoches, Texas, due to injuries caused by a vehicle/pedestrian accident.
She was born April 26th, 1977, in Waterloo, the daughter of Joe and Rita Heiple.
Emily graduated from Columbus High School in 1995 and enjoyed her career of cosmetology.
Survivors include: her three children, Faith (Dain) Heiple Hostetler of Waterloo, Kathryn Rangel, and Ajin Rangel, of Austin TX; her sister Cristina (David) Heiple Tilley of Waterloo; her brother Gregory Heiple of Waterloo; niece Sophie Johnson of Waterloo; and step-mother, Susan Heiple, of Waterloo; her husband, Oscar Rangel, of Austin TX; 3 step-siblings, several cousins and several aunts and uncles.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Catherine Heiple; her grandparents; a maternal uncle and a paternal uncle.
Services: Celebration of Life Service at Half Pint Saloon on Saturday March 6, from 3-7pm. Graveside service will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
