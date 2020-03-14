Emily Katherine "Kitty" Ott

She was born June 21, 1925, in Auburn, Ala., daughter of Samuel H. and Laura G. Johnson Gibbons. Kitty graduated from Sydney Lanier High School in 1943 and attended Huntington College, both in Montgomery. Kitty married Orlan W. Ott on April 21, 1946 in Montgomery, Ala. Orlan died Jan. 14, 2017.

Kitty was a secretary in the Waterloo school system for 24 years, working at Lafayette Elementary, McKinstry Junior High, and East High School. She retired in 1987. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo where she served as deacon, usher, and as a member of the Presbyterian Women. She volunteered for several organizations including Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Waterloo Public Library and the gift shop at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.