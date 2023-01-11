September 25, 1985-January 3, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Emily Ann Huffman, 37, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born September 25, 1985, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Jan and Regena (Abbott) Huffman. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2004 and worked in hospitality.

Emily is survived by her children: Clayton, Alex, Levi, Bella, Eli, and Emy; parents, Jan and Regena Huffman; sisters: Aubrey (Brian) Ledtje, Amy (Scott) Albanese, and Amanda (Nick) Carithers; grandmother, Patty Pedersen; grandparents, Cody and Candy Abbott; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Amy Huffman; grandfather, Don Pedersen, and cousin, David Crew.

She was loved by many for her fiery personality, protective friendship and fun-loving nature. She was quick to laughter and thrived in exciting environments. Her family loved her deeply and will miss her immensely.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service. The service will also be livestreamed at http://www.youtube.com/cedarfallstrinity.

Memorials may be directed to the GoFundMe page set up in honor of her children to help provide assistance with their future needs: In Loving Memory of Emily Huffman.

