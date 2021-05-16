 Skip to main content
Emil Henry Schmidt
May 15, 1928-May 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Emil Henry Schmidt, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 12, at his daughter Luann’s home in Waterloo.

He was born May 15, 1928, in Clarksville, the son of Alfred Emil and Minnie Marie Laube Schmidt. He married Mary Joan Close on June 10, 1947, in Niles, MI and she preceded him in death on January 8, 2013.

Emil served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War and was employed as an inspection supervisor at John Deere until his retirement.

Survivors include: his daughters, Cheryl (Gary) Monaghan of Waverly and Luann (Dewain) Benson of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joyce Schmidt of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter Lynette Dietz; his brothers, Lawrence Schmidt and Lavern (Pat) Schmidt.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 am Monday, May 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 assisted by the Marine Corp Honor Guard. Public visitation from 1 -4 pm Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

