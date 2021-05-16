May 15, 1928-May 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Emil Henry Schmidt, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 12, at his daughter Luann’s home in Waterloo.

He was born May 15, 1928, in Clarksville, the son of Alfred Emil and Minnie Marie Laube Schmidt. He married Mary Joan Close on June 10, 1947, in Niles, MI and she preceded him in death on January 8, 2013.

Emil served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War and was employed as an inspection supervisor at John Deere until his retirement.

Survivors include: his daughters, Cheryl (Gary) Monaghan of Waverly and Luann (Dewain) Benson of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joyce Schmidt of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter Lynette Dietz; his brothers, Lawrence Schmidt and Lavern (Pat) Schmidt.