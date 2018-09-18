WATERLOO — Emery W. Finney, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 14, at Covenant Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 25, 1923, in Grand Rapids, Minn., son of Harry and Roxanna (Axtell) Finney. He married Helen Hakala on Aug. 23, 1951, in Cohasset, Minn.
Emery attended Grand Rapids Senior High School in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the street department for the city of Waterloo for many years, retiring in 1986.
Emery was a member of River’s Edge Christian Church, where he had taught Sunday School. He also was active with the Boy Scouts and PTA.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Gary Finney of Cedar Rapids, and Lonny Finney and Blair (Cindy) Finney, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Lindy (Bill) Crinigan of Evansdale; many grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joy (Ray) Bryant of Las Vegas.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Hal Finney; a granddaughter, Holly Paradine; two brothers, Donald and Daren Finney; and a sister, Evelyn Sacksteder.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at River’s Edge Christian Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Emery enjoyed and was skilled in repairing things, especially lawnmowers.
