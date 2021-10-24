Emery Lee Griffith

He was born November 24, 1942, in Cedar Falls, the son of Arnim and Ethel (Garrison) Griffith. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1961. Emery served in the US Army. On December 28, 1974, he was united in marriage to Delaine “Sue” Hildebrand. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2020. He retired from John Deere Engine works in 1998. Following retirement he worked as a security guard for Pinkerton/ Securitas for Viking pump of Cedar Falls and Nestle of Waverly and briefly at Kwik Star of Janesville