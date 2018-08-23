Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Emell Banks, 92, died Thursday, Aug. 16, at Northcrest Hospice.

He was born July 9, 1926, on Henderson Plantation, Sondheimer, La., son of Herman and Ida Banks. He married Charlene Wells; she died in 1964. He later married his wife, Josie; she died in 2002.

Emell completed the sixth grade and then went to work in the fields. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II, receiving the Occupation Medal and the Victory Medal. He then moved to Waterloo to work.

Emell was a member of Payne AME Church for many years, on the board of trustees and stewardship board, and taught adult Sunday school.

Survived by: four daughters, Gloria Maxine Austin, Mary Louise Banks, Elizabeth Brown and Christine Banks; a son, Stephen Banks; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Tilmon; a half brother, McKinley; and three sisters, Bernice McDaniel-Moreland, Blanche Robinson and Loretta Graham-Whitney.

Preceded in death by: both of his wives; three sons, Eugene, Emell Jr. and Leo Banks; two sisters, Margaret Winston and Clara Minor; and a brother, Herman Banks Jr.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Payne AME Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Sanders Funeral Service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Emell loved to talk about God to whomever would listen. He has touched many lives, both young and old.

