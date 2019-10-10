(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Emelia “Ann” Eades, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 7, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Shenandoah, of Clel and Rubye (James) Rydberg. Following her mother’s death, Ann was raised by Clel and her stepmother, Doris. She married Richard Eades on June 27, 1959, in Shenandoah.
Ann graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1958 with a degree in education. She taught home economics and family living, first, at Logan Middle School in Waterloo, then at Cedar Falls High School for 28 years, retiring in 1997. In addition to teaching, Ann was an active member of Cedar Falls’ Historical Society, Women’s Club and the Soroptimist Association. Ann was a member of a group of friends, the “Adventure Women” who climbed mountains, hiked the Grand Canyon, and bicycled across Maine.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Bradley Eades of Waterloo; a daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Koch of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Courtney (Chris) Massina, Noah (Emily Neff) Koch, Chase Koch, Jacob (Sara Moon) Eades and Jordan Eades; four great-grandchildren, Oliver, Theo, Emilia and Rucker; a sister, Linda (Bill) Nodes of Omaha, Neb.; and her sister-in-law, Kathy Ryberg of Waukesha, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her mother, father and stepmother; her son, Scott Eades; and her brother, Ron Rydberg.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with private family burial at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to NewAldaya or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
She loved all types of gardening and was known as the Rose Queen. Ann loved spending summers in Colorado. She sewed beautiful quilts and clothing and cooked full-spread holiday meals. She loved animals and the Cedar Falls Tigers. Most of all, Ann was a great wife, mother and friend.
