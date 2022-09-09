August 12, 1943-September 6, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Elzie G. Lee, Jr., 79, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at ProMedica. He was born August 12, 1943, in Charlotte, Iowa the son of Elzie G. and Ruby Ann (Robins) Lee Sr. He was a 1963 La Porte City High School graduate and attended Marshalltown Community College.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

Elzie was united in marriage to Linda Lee Sears on September 25, 1965, in Council Bluffs.

He owned and operated Standard Service Station in La Porte City for four years and worked as a Scheduler/Planner for John Deere Co. for 28 years, retiring on December 31, 2001.

He was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God Church, La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207, and Bowhunter’s Association of America.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Linda of La Porte City; a daughter, Michelle Lee of Waterloo; two sons, Jason (Kari) Lee of Erie, PA, James Lee of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Isabella and Tristan; a sister, Shirley (Jerry) Tompkins of La Porte City; and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sears of La Porte City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lindy, Donald, and Glenn Lee; and a sister Joann Bruce.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa, 50701, with burial in the West View Cemetery in La Porte City. Military Rites will be conducted by La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 until service time Tuesday at Locke at Tower Park.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 in charge of arrangements 31-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at ww.lockefuneralservices.com.