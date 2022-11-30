 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elwood Sapp

Elwood Sapp

December 25, 1927-November 23, 2022

Elwood Sapp, 94, of Kelley passed away November 23, 2022 at Northridge Village in Ames. A Celebration of Life service will be December 11, 2022 from 2 to 4 at the Jesup Country Club in Jesup. A visitation will also be Saturday December 3, 2022 from 2 to 4 at Adams Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa.

Elwood is survived by his daughters, Judy (Bob) and Jackie (Kim) and granddoggies, Katie, Maggie and Abbie.

Elwood was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Ruth Sapp; his wife, Patricia and two sisters.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.soderstrumadams.com.

