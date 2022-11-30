December 25, 1927-November 23, 2022
Elwood Sapp, 94, of Kelley passed away November 23, 2022 at Northridge Village in Ames. A Celebration of Life service will be December 11, 2022 from 2 to 4 at the Jesup Country Club in Jesup. A visitation will also be Saturday December 3, 2022 from 2 to 4 at Adams Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa.
Elwood is survived by his daughters, Judy (Bob) and Jackie (Kim) and granddoggies, Katie, Maggie and Abbie.
Elwood was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Ruth Sapp; his wife, Patricia and two sisters.
Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.soderstrumadams.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.