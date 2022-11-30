Elwood Sapp, 94, of Kelley passed away November 23, 2022 at Northridge Village in Ames. A Celebration of Life service will be December 11, 2022 from 2 to 4 at the Jesup Country Club in Jesup. A visitation will also be Saturday December 3, 2022 from 2 to 4 at Adams Funeral Home in Ames, Iowa.