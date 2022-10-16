November 21, 1917-October 4, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Elva Margaret Thuesen, 104, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died peacefully with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born in Cedar Falls on November 21, 1917, the daughter of Marius and Rosetta (Krumlinde) Hansen. She attended Iowa State Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls. On January 22, 1941, she was united in marriage to Ralph Thuesen in Fredsville. He died November 15, 1999. She was a homemaker to her family and played the organ for Fredsville Lutheran Church services for many years.

Elva is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Norm) Gerdes of Cedar Falls and Marcia (Ron) Michaelsen of Dike; five grandsons: Dan (Karen) Gerdes of Phoenix, AZ, Brian (Michele) Gerdes of Cedar Falls, Davis Michaelsen of Dike, Jordan (Lisa) Michaelsen of Cedar Falls, and Tyler (Veronica) Michaelsen of Cedar Falls; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Don (Joell) Hansen of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her sisters: Genevieve Hinrichs, Vera Holm, and Arlene Goos; her brothers, Lyle and Leonard Hansen; and a great-grandson, Ryan James Gerdes.

The family will have a private family graveside service at Fredsville Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to NewAldaya Lifescapes or Cedar Valley Hospice.

