Elston Henry Peters

March 2, 1928- October 6, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Elston Henry Peters, 94, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Washburn, died Thursday, October 6 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

He was born March 2, 1928 in Tripoli, son of William J. and Bertha Rathe Peters. He married Gladys L. Kuker April 29, 1960 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2021.

Elston was a veteran of the Korean War and was employed with John Deere, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include a son, Bruce (Jennifer) Peters of Eagan, Minn; a son-in-law, Jeff Sammons of Washburn; four grandchildren, Keith Sammons, Shawn Peters, Candice Peters and Eric Peters; a brother, Vernon Peters of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Peters of Readlyn.

Preceded in death by his wife; a daughter, Brenda Sammons; six brothers, Leslie, Elmer, Erwald, Wilbert, Donald and Robert; two sisters, LaVonne Woodring and Janice Risse and four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 13 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be for an hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

