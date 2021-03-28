Elso Weert “Loz” Reints

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Reverend Kim Smith officiating. The funeral may be watched live on Faith Lutheran Church’s Facebook Page. Loz will then be cremated and private burial of his ashes will be at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321