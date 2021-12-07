July 18, 1927-December 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Elsie Weiden, 94, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born July 18, 1927 in Fox Township, daughter of John and Levina Lies Weiden.

Elsie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945 and was employed in the office of the Rath Packing Company for 39 years, retiring in 1984.Survivors include: a special friend, Helen Heth of Cedar Falls.

Elsie is preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Joseph Weiden; and a sister in infancy, Evelyn Weiden.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, preceded by an hour visitation. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Gilbertville.

