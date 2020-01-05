(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — Elsie Mae Duncan, 78, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Dec. 28.
She was born April 24, 1941, in Springfield, Ill., daughter of Ester Washington and Lott Carew Davenport Sr. She married Malachi Duncan Jr., and he died in 1997.
Elsie graduated from Feitshans High School in Springfield and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. In 1972 she and her husband moved to Waterloo. Elsie worked in the Waterloo Public School System for more than a decade as a counselor, providing support especially for African-American children in high school and junior high school. In 1988, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Shortly thereafter, she worked as the director of the Girl Scouts of America in Waterloo. In 1995 she retired from the Girl Scouts to join her husband in the manufacturing businesses they launched, Waterloo Casting, Klean Sand and Casting Services. She moved in recent years to be closer to family.
She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and served on church boards and committees including the Trustee Board and the 100th Anniversary Committee.
Survived by: three children, Angela R. Diop (Souleymane), Ronald B. Duncan (Kyla Thomas) and Cynthia Derry (Earle); four grandchildren, Kenyon Duncan, Allyson Derry, Alexander Derry and Kameron Duncan; her brother, Lott Davenport Jr. (Maureen) of Diamond Bar, Calif.; and her friend, Otha Elis.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today at Sanders Funeral Service and for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to 195 Carpenter Hill Road, South Abington, PA 18411.
Elsie was a devoted wife and mother and loved children. She was known for her elegance. She was beautiful both inside and out. She had a quite strength and was a great listener and counselor. She was loving and devoted to her family and friends – and she was fun.
