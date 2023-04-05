April 3, 2023

CLARKSVILLE-Elsie Lovrien, age 92, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Community United Methodist Church with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

