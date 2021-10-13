September 22, 1941-October 7, 2021

Elsie K. Tank, 80, of Secret Garden Assisted Living in Tempe, Ariz., passed away peacefully at her home October 7, 2021, with the help of hospice and surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 22, 1941, in Riceville, Iowa, to LeRoy Cable and Eloise (McFarlane) Cable, Elsie attended and graduated from Elma High School.

Elsie married Robert D. Tank September 24,1960 and to this union three daughters were born — Connie, Deborah and Lori.

The couple were engaged in farming in rural Fredericksburg, Iowa, until Robert’s death in 1976. She later married and divorced Alvin Westendorf.

After moving to Waterloo, Iowa, Elsie met Myron Gordon and after his retirement, the couple moved to Prescott Valley, Ariz.

Elsie enjoyed traveling the world, camping, photography, adopting shelter animals, volunteering and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a kind-hearted and generous woman of the Catholic faith with a great sense of humor and a creative eye.

Elsie will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Connie (Todd) Murray of Chandler, Ariz., Deborah (Don) Reid of Tempe, Ariz., and Lori (Brian) Davis of Cedar Falls, Iowa; three grandchildren of Chandler, Ariz., Cameron, Kelty and Grant Murray; and her sister, Irene Lund of Lime Springs, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and longtime partner, Myron Gordon.

Celebration of life services will be held in Arizona and Iowa in the spring of 2022.

Arrangements are being handled by Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel in Mesa, Ariz. Donations in Elsie’s memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Ariz., or to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.