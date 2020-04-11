Elsie Cantwell

WATERLOO – Elsie Louise Bergmeier Cantwell, 92, of Waterloo, went to see her Lord on April 8, 2020.
She was born July 26, 1927, in Ottumwa, Ia., daughter of John and Alta Dessie (Jasper) Bergmeier. Elsie married Keith Cantwell on Oct. 6, 1945, in La Porte City, Ia. They adopted Terry Lee Pitts, Feb. 27, 1959, when he was 6 days old. His birth mother Lottie Bergmeier Pitts passed away from complications of childbirth. They moved to Holman, Wis., in 1960 and had a farm. In 1978 they moved to Louisiana where she stayed till 2018. Elsie worked at the Walmart in Minden, La., for many years.
Survived by her son, Terry and his wife and her caregiver, Debbie Cantwell, of Waterloo, Ia.; her grandchildren, Terry Lee Cantwell Jr. of Oregon, Lynn (Josh) Ellsworth, La Porte City, Ryan (Alynn) Reuter of Waterloo, Scot (Jaime) Reuter of Washburn; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mrytle Brackin of Waterloo and Ilene Miller of La Porte City. She leaves behind many foster children, nieces and nephews; two special friends in Louisiana, Durinda Moore and Pam Marange; and her beloved cat, Lucy.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, John Jr., Jack and Bobby, and a grandson, Dean Reuter.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo is assisting the family.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Cards can be sent to the family at 500 Bishop Ave., Waterloo, IA, 50707.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.