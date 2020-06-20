Elsie ‘Bergmeier' Cantwell
Elsie ‘Bergmeier' Cantwell

Elsie Cantwell

Elsie Cantwell

WATERLOO – A Celebration of Life for Elsie “Bergmeier” Cantwell, 92, of Waterloo, who passed away April 8, 2020, will be June 27, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Washburn. Due to the Covid feel free to wear face masks. Bring memories with you to share.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Cantwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

