WATERLOO – A Celebration of Life for Elsie “Bergmeier” Cantwell, 92, of Waterloo, who passed away April 8, 2020, will be June 27, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Washburn. Due to the Covid feel free to wear face masks. Bring memories with you to share.