December 19, 1942-January 29, 2023

MARION-Eloise Leanne Monk, age 80, of Marion, IA, died January 29, 2023, in Orlando, Fl, where she wintered. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gerald R. Monk; two sons: Dr. Gerald Andrew Monk (Dr. Michelle C. Monk) of Orlando, FL, and Jesse Allen Monk (Sherri P. Monk) of Marion, IA; and two sisters: Dr. Mary E. Moore of Riverside, CA, and Ruth Moore Beiner of Dike, IA. Eloise is also survived by her seven grandchildren in whom she delighted: Zachary Ludvik of Waverly, IA, Jordan Monk of Tempe, AZ, Alyanna Monk of Placentia, CA, Nathaniel Monk of Coralville, IA, Calissa Monk and Sophia Monk of Orlando, FL, and Joseph Monk of Marion, IA. She was also close to and survived by her in-laws: David Monk (Janet Monk) of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Janis Bright (Dr. Douglas Bright) of Rapid City, SD; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eloise was born December 19, 1942, to Ralph and Hannabel Moore of rural Grundy County, IA. She graduated from Grundy Center High School, the University of Iowa (BBA) and the University of Northern Iowa (MBA). She spent her working years raising her children and assisting in the Monk Law Office. She and her husband also owned and operated two abstract companies during those later years.

Eloise was always active in her church affiliations, loved to read and knit, and to compile genealogy of her family and that of her husband’s family. She was a great cook, loved to travel, and especially loved to be with her children and grandchildren. She was interested in politics, loved to play bridge with her friends, and work with the Grundy Center Historical Society. She had many friends during her winter trips to Arizona and Florida, and throughout Grundy County. Eloise always tried her best to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with her God.

A memorial service will take place in Grundy Center, IA, in the late spring of 2023 with future interment at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, IA.