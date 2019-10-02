(1926-2019)
REINBECK — Eloise J. Keller, 93, of Reinbeck, died Sunday, Sept. 29, at The Elms Assisted Living, Reinbeck.
She was born Sept. 11, 1926, in rural Reinbeck to Clarence R. and Minnie (Schlicht) Ohrt. She married Fred William “Bud” Keller Jr. in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Eloise graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1944. She and her husband moved to the family farm north of Reinbeck in 1947, where they raised their children and she did her daily farm chores, including raising chickens. In 2008, Eloise moved to her residence on Upper Ridge Street after Bud’s death.
She was a member of Union Congregational United Church of Christ and was a founding member of the Cedar Valley Polka Club.
Survived by: five children, Dan (Ann) Keller of Rosebud, Ark., Gail Clapp of Urbandale, Bruce (Susan) Keller of Morrison, Bink (Karen) Keller of Forest City and Bill (Yvonne) Keller of Dike; 15 grandchildren, Brian (Terri) Keller, Sarah (Jake) Smithson, Dennis (Gretta) Clapp, Angie (Chad) Jensen, Kim (Tony) Conklin, Jolene (Kenney) Myers, Kevin Keller, Jason (Michelle) Keller, Patti (Steven) Martens, Laura Keller (Dan Randall), Jennifer (Mark) Jenkins, David (Delaram) Keller, Carrie (Tom) Pontzius, Lindsey (Ramon) Marcia and Josh (Sandy) Keller; 28 great-grandchildren, eight stepgreat-grandchildren and eight stepgreat-great-grandchildren; sisters Delane Thede and Betty Petersen of Reinbeck and brother Jim (Susan) Ohrt of Bend, Ore.; brother-in-law Donald Delamore of Waterloo; and sister-in-law Sandy Ohrt of Urbandale.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-granddaughter, Alex Keller; son-in-law Joe Clapp; sisters Clarice Delamore and Carrol Beebe; brother Bob Ohrt; and brothers-in-law Harry Beebe, Wayne Thede and Alvin Petersen.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with inurnment at Reinbeck City Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family to donate to an organization dear to Eloise.
Online condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneral homes.com.
You could say Eloise did it all! In addition to her farm assistance, she maintained a functional garden, canning fruits and vegetables. A meticulous seamstress, she sewed and crocheted, but she was known for the afghans she made, crocheting one for each of her grandchildren. Her family was her life.
To plant a tree in memory of Eloise Keller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.