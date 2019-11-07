Elna Kuecker

(1928-2019)
TRIPOLI — Elna Marie Bertha Kuecker, 91, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.
She was born July 29, 1928, in Douglas Township, Bremer County, daughter of Edward and Katherine (Fehring) Bergmann. On Aug. 4, 1946, she married Ervin Kuecker at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. He preceded her in death in 1989.
Elna attended Sumner and Tripoli High schools and would later receive her G.E.D. She and her husband farmed northwest of Tripoli for 11 years prior to moving to Tripoli in 1958. Elna worked as a demonstrator for Furst-McNess Co. for six years before starting her career at the Tripoli Nursing Home. She worked as a certified medical aide and certified nurse’s aide there for 27 years before retiring in 1993.
After retiring, Elna starting volunteering for Bremer County Hospice, VFW Auxiliary, and the Tripoli Library. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, where she was active in Altar Guild.
Survived by: six children, Roger (Kathy) Kuecker of Denver, Larry (Carol) Kuecker of Waverly, Lowell (Debra) Kuecker of Readlyn, Danny (Julie) Kuecker of Ames, JoAnn (Mark) Volker of Fredericksburg and Lynn (Kathleen) Kuecker of Huxley; 23 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, Allen; two sisters, Clara Bergmann and Viola Young and her husband; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial at the church cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for an hour before services at the church Saturday.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnes rettig.com.
She and her husband, Ervin, loved traveling, as their travels took them to 48 states, Canada, and Mexico. Elna’s love for travel continued after Ervin’s death in 1989, when she and her daughter, JoAnn took a trip to Germany for two weeks. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and dancing.
