October 7, 1922-September 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Elmore E. Herold, 99, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 16, at his home.

He was born October 7, 1922 in Cresco, son of Carl and Rose Riehle Herold.

He married Lucille Holman November 26, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cresco. She died June 11, 2016.

Elmore was employed at Rath Packing Company for 42 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1984. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Army from 1943-1945. He received the Purple Heart.

Elmore enjoyed volunteering at the St. Vincent DePaul welfare office and the Black Hawk Veterans Affairs, taking veterans to their doctor’s appointments. He also enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his children, Carl (Velma) Herold of Waterloo, Thomas (Juanita) Herold of Rice Lake, Wis. and Jeannie Woodward of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Crystal Falco of Clearwater, Fla., Andrea Herold of Waterloo, Robert Herold of Waterloo and Michelle (Rob) Lienhart of Clearwater, Fla.; four great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and a grandpup, Murphy.

Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; his parents; 8 brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Mark Woodward.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. He will be escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders to Calvary Cemetery, Cresco for burial, where full military rites will be conducted by the Cresco Veterans Organizations and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs or Cedar Valley Hospice.

