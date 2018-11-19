Elmer Willms

(1929-2018)
GRUNDY CENTER — Elmer Donald Willms, 89, of Grundy Center, formerly of Dike, died Friday, Nov. 16, at Creekside in Grundy Center.
Elmer was born Nov. 12, 1929, on a farm in Black Hawk County, to William and Grace (Muller) Willms. He attended rural schools and graduated from Dike High School in the class of 1950. On April 20, 1956, he married Darlene Weseman at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. He was the owner and operator of Willms Trucking and served the Dike area for 37 years.
Elmer was a Grundy County Supervisor for 16 years where he represented District #3. Elmer was a member of the First Baptist Church in Reinbeck for over 30 years. There he served the church as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and in various other capacities. The last years he was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Dike.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Marcia Willms of Grundy Center and Lori Welsh of Deptford, N.J.; a son Tim (Sharon) Willms of Loveland, Colo.; grandchildren Danielle Willms, Catherine (Kurtis) Schultz and Rachel Willms (fiancé Luke Vaporis); sister Darlene (Charles) Smoldt; brothers Don (JoAnn) Willms and Dean (Mary) Willms; sisters-in-law Virginia Willms and Gloria Willms; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; infant daughter Marcyne Willms; infant grandson Joseph Willms; son-in-law Michael Welsh; brothers Ed and Jim Willms.
Services: 11 am. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Liberty Baptist Church, Dike; visitation from 10 a.m. until services start Tuesday; with private burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Dike.
Memorials: may be directed to the family, in lieu of flowers, who will donate to a charity of their choice.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Elmer was an avid sports fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a special place in his heart for the disabled and served on boards representing them. He loved to visit with friends and family, and his true joy in life came from being a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family and serving God.
