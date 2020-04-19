(1940-2020)
OELWEIN -- Elmer R. Pearson, 79, of Oelwein, died Saturday, April 18, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
He was born April 25, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Howard and Gladyce (Metz) Pearson. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1958. He married Patty L. Holtzman on May 20, 1963, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He worked at Chicago Great Western Railroad and then entered into law enforcement with the Oelwein Police Department and then with the Iowa State Patrol for 31 years; 10 of those years as a pilot, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the DPS (Department of Public Safety), the Policeman's Association and on the Civil Service Board.
Survivors: his wife; a son, JR (Marcia) Pearson of Pella; a daughter, Lynn (Greg) Hovatter of Traer; three grandchildren, Josh, Lindsay and Rachel; and four great-grandchildren, Maddilynn, Carson, Dustin and Karlynn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.
Services: A private family service will be held with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. All Iowa law enforcement officers will be considered honorary casket bearers.
Online condolences at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Elmer enjoyed golf, playing pool, bowling, shuffle board, riding his motorcycle, the Chicago Cubs and his woodworking. Elmer enjoyed being around friends and family and making sure they didn't really know if he was pulling your leg or not. He was a friend to all and will be dearly missed.
