(1923-2019)
FREDERIKA — Elmer Paul Matthias, 95, of Frederika, died Monday, March 11, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born June 27, 1923, on a farm near Oran, son of Bernhardt “B.W.” and Frieda (Rohrssen) Matthias. On June 27, 1948, he married Delores Buhr at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate.
Elmer received his education at the Parochial School and served in the U.S. Army from November 1944-46, stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He and his wife farmed in the Westgate area until moving to Frederika in 1958, where they owned and operated the Frederika Locker and Grocery Store. After selling the Locker in 1979, he worked for the Tripoli Community School as groundskeeper for five years.
Elmer was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, where he served on the church council and played in the church’s softball league. He also served on the Frederika City Council, Frederika Volunteer Fire Department, and was a longtime member of the Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner.
Survived by: his wife; five children, Victor (Diane) Matthias of Buffalo Center, Dale (Barbara) Matthias of Sumner, Glenda (Gary) Klass of La Grange, Ky., Connie (John) Dawson of Altoona and Neil (Susan) Matthias of Central City; 15 grandchildren, Ryan Matthias, Reid Matthias, Vikki Matthias, Danielle Wilkerson, Ward Matthias, Jason Matthias, Gina Sweigart, Grant Klass, Greg Klass, Kara Holeman, Tesi Klipsch, Marcus Dawson, Brianna Matthias, Skyler Matthias and Storm Matthias; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Ronald (Diane) Buhr and Tom (Beth) Buhr; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.
Preceded in death by: his parents, and a brother, Robert.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, with burial in the church cemetery, rural Frederika, with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 14, at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, and for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be made in Elmer’s name to St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Elmer enjoyed spending time at Dale’s acreage, fishing, taking kids out on his boat on the Wapsi, camping, bluegrass music, and playing Schafkapf.
