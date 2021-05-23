 Skip to main content
Elmer Kermit Boehm
Elmer Kermit Boehm

Elmer Kermit Boehm

April 2, 1926-May 17, 2021

Elmer Kermit Boehm was born April 2, 1926 in Elkport, IA: the son of Elmer and Josie (Schultz) Boehm. He married Marjorie (Hesse) Mischnick May 19, 1963 at Immanuel Lutheran Church; she preceded him in death on November 26, 2014. Elmer farmed in Elkport, then worked at a hatchery farm store in Manchester. He also worked at Geerlings Feed Mill and John Deere in Waterloo. Elmer later retired from the Waterloo School Systems as a custodian. He was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on various boards. Most recently, he was a member at Grace Lutheran Church. Elmer volunteered with Cedar Valley Hospice, enjoyed fishing, playing cards and woodworking making crosses.

Elmer passed away on Monday, May 17, at Serenity Assisted Living in Cedar Park, TX at the age of 95. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Timothy Boehm; a great-granddaughter, Anna Mischnick and a brother Merlin Boehm. Elmer is survived by his son, Rev. Mark (Marjorie) Mischnick of Mitchell, SD; a daughter, Mary (Peter) Stewart of Round Rock, TX; five grandchildren: Miriam (Rev. Chris) Navurskis, Matthew (Sara) Mischnick, Michal (Rev. Sam) Needham, Kelli Dixon and Clinton (Kaytlin) Dixon and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 27, from 10 am to 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1024 W. 8th St., Waterloo 50702

Services will be Thursday, May 27, at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church

Burial at Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

