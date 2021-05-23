Elmer Kermit Boehm was born April 2, 1926 in Elkport, IA: the son of Elmer and Josie (Schultz) Boehm. He married Marjorie (Hesse) Mischnick May 19, 1963 at Immanuel Lutheran Church; she preceded him in death on November 26, 2014. Elmer farmed in Elkport, then worked at a hatchery farm store in Manchester. He also worked at Geerlings Feed Mill and John Deere in Waterloo. Elmer later retired from the Waterloo School Systems as a custodian. He was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on various boards. Most recently, he was a member at Grace Lutheran Church. Elmer volunteered with Cedar Valley Hospice, enjoyed fishing, playing cards and woodworking making crosses.