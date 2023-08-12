December 28, 1946—August 9, 2023

HUDSON—Elma M. Ingamells, 76, of Hudson, died at her home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. She was born December 28, 1946, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Harold and Margaret Miller Williams. She was a 1965 graduate of Hudson High School.

She married Daryl Ingamells on February 18, 1967, in Hudson.

Elma enjoyed her backyard flower gardens with a special interest in Fairy Gardens. She also loved writing poetry and stories and spending time with family and friends and their puppies, Gracie and Andy.

Left to cherish her memories include her husband, Daryl of Hudson; a son Michael (Sara) Ingamells of Lincoln, NE; a daughter, Diane (Mark) Kocovsky of Omaha, NE; five grandchildren, Blake Ingamells, Madison (Nick) Hollins, Meghan, Marah, and Ryan Kocovsky; one great-granddaughter, Georgia Hollins; two brothers, Harold Williams of Urbandale, Wilbur “Bill” (Janet) Williams of Hudson; and a sister, Becky (Robert) DeJagher of East Moline, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant son Mathew Ingamells in 1970.

Private Family Inurnment will be held in the Hudson Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.