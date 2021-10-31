October 17, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Ellyn Janet (Wyth) Johnson, 83, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away, in her home, on October 17th, 2021.

Born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Ellyn was the daughter of Robert Wyth and Frances (Payne) Wyth, and Granddaughter of George and Alice Wyth. Ellyn graduated from Cedar Falls High School and went on to earn a B.A. in Mathematics.

On December 28, 1957, Ellyn was joined in marriage to Burdette Lee Johnson. Together, they farmed several properties in northeast Iowa, and bred and raised world class Quarter Horses.

Ellyn was a 4H group and project leader. She served on the Butler County Fair Board, was a long standing IQHA secretary, and lifelong IQHA and AQHA member. Ellyn and Burdette were inducted into the IQHA Hall of Fame in 2009. In her free time, Ellyn enjoyed travel, sewing, day trips with her friends, and spending time with her family. Ellyn had a brilliant mind and was nearly impossible to beat in a game of cribbage.

Ellyn is survived by a son, Craig Lee Johnson (Kresney) of Shell Rock; a daughter, Brenda Johnson-Knop of Atlanta, GA; two granddaughters, Kylee (Mitch) Knop-Vargason and Sarah (Reed) Johnson-Heldermon; and great-grandson Jaxon Burdette Babcock. She was predeceased by her husband, Burdette, and her parents.

The family will greet family and friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, in Shell Rock, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00p.m. at the funeral home. Ellyn will be buried along with Burdette at the Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com 319-885-4321