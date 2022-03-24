February 28, 1927-March 21, 2022

TRAER-Ellsworth Charles Cizek went to see the Lord and all his friends on March 21, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, IA with Father Anthony Boahen Nketiah as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Church Cemetery in Traer. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4-7 PM at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Ellsworth was born February 28, 1927 in Clutier, Iowa to parents Charles and Albina (Karkosh) Cizek. He graduated from high school and joined the Navy. After discharge from the Navy he farmed Southeast of Traer for 40 years before retiring in Traer.

Ellsworth leaves behind four children, Jacqueline (Louis) Winchip, Cedar Rapids, Joel (Connie) Lake Placid, Florida, Jeffrey (Lynn) Traer, and Jo Ellen (Ray) Kubik, Traer; thirteen grandchildren, Angela (John) DeKoster, Charlie (Carrie) Cizek, Michael Cizek; Gina Merrill, Sara (Joe) Younge, Liza (Jeff) Pullen; Cara (Brian) Hintz; Bryant (Ashley) Cizek, Tyler (Ashton) Cizek; Cassie (Matt) Schill, TJ (Chanlie) Kubik, Alex (Lisa) Kubik, Sierra (Jordan) Hagedon and 30 plus greatgrandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

