September 22, 1930-January 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ellen Mae Opsal, age 91, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Western Home Communities—Deery Suites.

Ellen was born September 22, 1930 in Audubon, Iowa, the daughter of William Sr. and Vera (Rutherford) Boust. She graduated from Audubon High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1965. On December 7, 1956, Ellen was united in marriage to Elling Opsal in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on May 11, 1993. Ellen worked for Cedar Falls Community Schools as a first grade teacher at Lincoln elementary School, retiring in 1995 after teaching for over 40 years.

Ellen is survived by: her daughter, Nancy Arvidson of Scottsdale, AZ; her son, Greg (Kay) Opsal of Farmington, MN; five grandchildren, Garrett (Barbara) Arvidson of Vail, AZ, Ian Arvidson of Collierville, TN, Alexandra Arvidson of Waco, TX, Bailey (Adam) Wallenta of Bellingham, WA, and Kalli (Nick Rosbrook) Opsal of Waterbury, VT; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Lainey.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Elling; one brother, William Boust Jr.; and a sister, Norma Thallas.

Funeral services will be 11am Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Lincoln Elementary School, or the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com