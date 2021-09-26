January 19, 1954-September 24, 2021

READLYN-Ellen Mae Anderson, 67, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Ellen was born on January 19, 1954, the daughter Leo and Olinda (Moeller) Klemp. She was baptized in her parent’s home shortly after her birth and was confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. She was a 1972 graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. Ellen was united in marriage to Stephen Hans Anderson on November 27, 1976, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Ellen worked at Santa Claus Industries from 1972 until 1978. Once the children were born, she became stay at home farm wife. Ellen helped with various tasks on the farm and would later have various part time jobs.

Ellen loved to sew and over the years quilted many quilts. She enjoyed spending time outdoors with her dogs and working in the garden. She devoted many years to the World Relief-School Kits and the Shoe Box Christmas gifts. Spending time with her family was important to Ellen, especially her time with little Leo.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Steve; a daughter, Audrey (Sang) Han; a son, Brian (Melissa) Anderson; a grandson, Leo Robert Anderson; and a sister, Doris Hartness. She was preceded in death by her parents.