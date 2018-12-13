Try 1 month for 99¢
Ellen M. (Thudium) McGee, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.

Born and raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Ellen is survived by her sons Randy and Patrick McGee; three sisters, two brothers, two brothers-in-law and several cousins. Per her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Bohnenkamp – Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.

