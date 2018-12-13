Ellen M. (Thudium) McGee, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.
Born and raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Ellen is survived by her sons Randy and Patrick McGee; three sisters, two brothers, two brothers-in-law and several cousins. Per her wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Bohnenkamp – Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.