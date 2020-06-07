(1927-2020)
FAYETTE — Ellen L. Hanson, 93, of Fayette, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, June 1, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
She was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Benjamin and Edna Harder Douglas. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945, from Gates Business College in 1947, and then Moody Bible Institute in 1955. Ellen married William “Bill” M. Hanson on Oct. 28, 1955, in Waterloo at the Walnut Street Baptist Church; he died Dec. 7, 2009.
She worked as a secretary at John Deere and at Chamberlain Manufacturing until being a stay-at-home mom.
Survivors: three sons, David (Cheryl) Hanson of Fayette‚ Paul (Nadeen) Hanson of Yorktown‚ Va., and Stephen (Maria) Hanson of Ponte Vedra‚ Fla.; eight grandchildren, Mark (Mandy) Hanson, James and Eric Hanson, Drew Hanson, Kirsten (Tom) Hawkins, Karl Hanson, and Abby and Jenny Hanson; three great-grandchildren, Maverick, Jaxon and Lincoln; and a sister-in-law, Priscilla Douglas of Mentor, Ohio.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Edward Douglas.
Services: There was a private family graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein, 225 20th St SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
Ellen enjoyed singing in the choir at church, teaching Sunday school and developing curriculum. Ellen enjoyed reading mysteries, canning fruit from her orchard and baking apple pies, embroidery, quilt piecing, gardening, and crossword puzzles. She was the foundation of her family and a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
