January 10, 1936—July 24, 2023

Ellen Joy Gosse was born January 10, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Maye (Foss) Perry. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1953, with perfect attendance three years in a row. Ellen married Dale Gosse on September 25, 1954, and later divorced. She was a Waterloo Community School Bus Driver, retiring after 16 and a half years and 15 years of safe driving. Ellen enjoyed baseball. In 1989, she entered a contest to name a baseball team and she won. She named the Waterloo Diamonds.

Ellen passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home, at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her parents. Ellen is survived by two daughters, Sharon Helmer of Marshalltown and Debra Gosse of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Laura Helmer, Katherine (Cory) Hays, Thomas (Kendall) Helmer, David Helmer and Rebecca (Kyle) Haner and seven great-grandchildren, Kristin Hays, Thomas, Harlan, Havilah, and Hadassah Helmer and Astrid and Ingrid Haner.

Visitation: Friday, July 28, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Graveside Service: Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel, 3430 West Fourth St., Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to North Star Community Services.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com