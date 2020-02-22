Ellen E. Shepard
Ellen E. Shepard

Ellen Shepard

Ellen Shepard

(1921-2020)

WATERLOO — Ellen Eloise Shepard, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Gardens at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.

She was born on June 23, 1921, in Waterloo, adopted daughter of Elizabeth and Charles Francis. She married Ruel Elton Shepard in 1940. He preceded her in death.

Ellen graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1939. Along with being an accomplished homemaker, she had a longtime career as a clerk in the foundry at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo.

Eloise was a longtime member of Kimball Avenue Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: her grandchildren, Denise (Paul) Halverson of Fort Dodge and Richard Snyder of Gowrie; a great-grandson, Miles McLellan; great-great-granddaughter, Kinley McLellan; a brother, Wesley (Sharon) Francis of Waterloo; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jason (Christine) Halverson, Jerod (Amy) Halverson, Andrea Marshall and Natalie Halverson, ; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren Cole, Addison, Bennett, Emersyn, Mason and Owen.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; brother, Donald Francis; son-in-law, Richard Snyder; and daughter Ellen Snyder.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Tompkins Celebration Center at Friendship Haven, with burial at 3 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation is 10 a.m. at Friendship Haven. Arrangements by Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Dodge.

Memorials: to Friendship Haven’s Good Samaritan Fund or to the family’s discretion.

Eloise and Ruel shared their gift of hospitality with family and friends, loved Dixieland jazz and photography, and traveled extensively. Many of their trips involved visits to Fort Dodge to spend cherished time with their grandchildren. She will be best remembered for her willingness to serve others.

