Ellen E. Shepard

(1921-2020)

WATERLOO — Ellen Eloise Shepard, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Gardens at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.

She was born on June 23, 1921, in Waterloo, adopted daughter of Elizabeth and Charles Francis. She married Ruel Elton Shepard in 1940. He preceded her in death.

Ellen graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1939. Along with being an accomplished homemaker, she had a longtime career as a clerk in the foundry at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo.

Eloise was a longtime member of Kimball Avenue Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: her grandchildren, Denise (Paul) Halverson of Fort Dodge and Richard Snyder of Gowrie; a great-grandson, Miles McLellan; great-great-granddaughter, Kinley McLellan; a brother, Wesley (Sharon) Francis of Waterloo; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jason (Christine) Halverson, Jerod (Amy) Halverson, Andrea Marshall and Natalie Halverson, ; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren Cole, Addison, Bennett, Emersyn, Mason and Owen.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; brother, Donald Francis; son-in-law, Richard Snyder; and daughter Ellen Snyder.